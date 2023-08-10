Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Three times the use: Residents use three times more water in summer than winter, and it goes to outdoor watering. Instead, use what nature provides by directing downspouts to plant beds, storing runoff in rain barrels or cisterns for later use, and landscaping with native and regional plants. Rein in water use by maintaining irrigation systems, employing moisture sensors, and watering early in the morning. Summer yards don't have to use three times the amount of water with water-wise landscapes and irrigation.

Are you an accidental polluter? The storm sewer system, “MS4” for short, routes runoff from rooftops, sidewalks and streets to the North Platte River without treatment. That means pollutants swept in the flow of runoff end up contaminating the area's rivers, lakes and ponds. Protect water quality with proper disposal of trash, pet waste, and yard waste; careful application of fertilizers or pesticides, and vehicle maintenance to prevent the "accidental" pollution of waterways.

Long days, long drinks. Give trees a drink by wetting the entire root area of the tree until the soil is moistened approximately 12 inches deep. The watering area should encompass, at minimum, the tree's critical root zone or roughly the span of the tree's canopy. Soaker hoses, trickle or drip systems irrigate trees with minimum water waste. Alternatively, a berm around the tree may be filled with water for slow infiltration into the root zone. Give parched trees a long slow drink.

Healthy soil equals healthy water. Mixing compost with dirt helps to make healthy soil full of tiny air channels and pores that hold moisture, air, and nutrients. The pores increase the soil’s holding power. It also increases nutrient access for plant root systems, which not only helps plant growth but also prevents erosion, soil pollution and further increases water retention. Mix compost to make healthy soil and healthy water.

Don't get hosed. Regularly check garden hoses, connectors, and spigots for damage and replace if necessary. Install washers between spigots and hoses to prevent drips. When using the hose, attach an adjustable shut-off nozzle and, when finished, turn off the water at the faucet to prevent leaks. If watering for a while, set a shut-off reminder to avoid letting water run unattended.