Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

New updated garden produce rules for the Scotts Bluff County Fair: Maturity - Produce should be in prime condition for eating at the time of judging. But, new, in some instances, immature specimens can be included, especially in the case of late or early season fairs, green tomatoes, winter squash, carrots, green beans, melons, and of course, pumpkins. Exhibits should be uniform in size, shape, color, maturity and type.

Exhibits should be uniform in size, shape, color, maturity, and type:

Size- Choose a desirable market size, select specimens of equal size.

Shape- Select the typical shape for which the variety is known.

Color- Color should be uniform for all specimens of a variety.

Maturity- New. Specimens should be at similar stages of maturity.

Type - Produce should be true to type

Preparing your entries: Produce should be harvested and prepared as close to judging time as possible to prevent wilting. Be careful to harvest produce at the proper stage of maturity. Vegetables harvested early in the morning generally will remain the freshest.

Entries open: On Monday, July 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm., the Scotts Bluff County Events Center will be open for horticulture, floriculture and field crop entries and again Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Immature specimens can be included, especially in the case of late or early season fairs. Judging will take place Monday evening and again Tuesday after entry times close.