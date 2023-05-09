Through the fall, Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle is offering Master Gardener tips, relevant to local lawn and garden issues in the High Plains and consistent with research-based recommendations.

Want some pizazz in your yard? Ornamental grasses can add color, texture, and height to your landscape without much maintenance. Consider your space and read tags carefully. Most ornamental grasses prefer full sun, but some can handle part shade. Be sure to check height predictions to find the best fit for your site. Ornamental grasses can provide interest through the winter, just cut off in early spring.

Divided: If your ornamental grass is starting to take on a doughnut shape with no growth in the middle, it's trying to tell you something. It needs to be divided. Just dig up the clump, get rid of the dead center and divide the actively growing outer edge into smaller pieces and replant or share with friends. Spring is the best time to divide your ornamental grasses.

Short on garden space? You can grow herbs in containers, raised beds, or the smallest garden plot. Herb plants are happiest in well­-drained soil with plenty of sunshine. Plant seeds according to package directions and remember to thin them to the appropriate distance. Be cautious with mint. It is hardy and easy to grow but will take over if given the chance.

Mulching can be practical: Nothing spruces up a yard better than new mulch, but there are practical reasons to use mulch around your plants. Mulch keeps the soil temperature even and prevents water loss. Proper mulching discourages weeds and protects plant roots. Trees with shallow roots especially benefit when their roots are covered and protected from mower damage. So remember mulch isn't just attractive. It is good for your plants.

Be energy efficient, plant trees: Want to save money on air conditioning? Plant the right trees. Trees and shrubs can reduce heating and cooling bills by providing summer shade and protection from winter winds. A deciduous tree, one that sheds its leaves in the winter, will provide shade for your home in the summer but still let winter sunlight through the branches. Careful planning can save money and energy.