 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial concert to raise funds for scholarship

  • 0

The Diana Shaddick Memorial Concert will be presented by the Platte Valley Music Teachers and Friends on Sunday, Sept. 28.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering. 

Shaddic was born and raised in Scottsbluff. She was a lifelong member of the Platte Valley Music Teacher's Association and was a private piano instructor and accompanist for various organizations. She owned a local music store, Music and More, from the mid-1990ss until closing in 2018. 

The Diana Shaddick Memorial Scholarship fundraiser will be presented on an annual basis. Tickets are $5, adults, $3, students and may be purchased from any Platte Valley music teacher, at the Bible Book Shop or at the concert.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lyman man accused of stabbing officer

Lyman man accused of stabbing officer

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old Lyman man Monday after he allegedly stabbed a Lyman police officer responding to a report of shots being fired at a residence in the community.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News