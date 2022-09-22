Memorial concert to raise funds for scholarship

The Diana Shaddick Memorial Concert will be presented by the Platte Valley Music Teachers and Friends on Sunday, Sept. 28.

The concert will be held at 3 p.m. at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering.

Shaddic was born and raised in Scottsbluff. She was a lifelong member of the Platte Valley Music Teacher's Association and was a private piano instructor and accompanist for various organizations. She owned a local music store, Music and More, from the mid-1990ss until closing in 2018.

The Diana Shaddick Memorial Scholarship fundraiser will be presented on an annual basis. Tickets are $5, adults, $3, students and may be purchased from any Platte Valley music teacher, at the Bible Book Shop or at the concert.