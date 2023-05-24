Memorial Day Services will be held on Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hemingford American Legion followed by the conclusion at the Memorial Hall & Memorial Park in Hemingford.

Welcome

Commander Mike Raben

Hemingford American Legion Post #9

Presentation of Colors

American Legion Color Guard

Invocation

Chaplain Troy Sorensen

Pledge of Allegiance

Lead by Commander Raben

National Anthem

All invited to sing

Roll Call of Deceased Veteran Comrades

Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9

Musical Selection

Nancy Ray and Carol Danbom

Introduction of Speaker

Commander Raben

Memorial Day 2023

Chaplain Sorensen

Benediction

Chaplain Sorensen

To close out the program, members of the public are asked to join The Legion Color Guard at the Veterans Memorial Park at noon; general seating not available at the park.

Chaplain Sorensen will offer a prayer; Post Commander Raben will place a wreath in Remembrance of the Unknown Soldier. The American Legion Firing Squad will then give an Honor Salute.

Observance will close with the playing of Taps.