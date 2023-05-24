Memorial Day Services will be held on Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hemingford American Legion followed by the conclusion at the Memorial Hall & Memorial Park in Hemingford.
Welcome
Commander Mike Raben
Hemingford American Legion Post #9
Presentation of Colors
American Legion Color Guard
Invocation
Chaplain Troy Sorensen
Pledge of Allegiance
Lead by Commander Raben
National Anthem
All invited to sing
Roll Call of Deceased Veteran Comrades
Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9
Musical Selection
Nancy Ray and Carol Danbom
Introduction of Speaker
Commander Raben
Memorial Day 2023
Chaplain Sorensen
Benediction
Chaplain Sorensen
To close out the program, members of the public are asked to join The Legion Color Guard at the Veterans Memorial Park at noon; general seating not available at the park.
Chaplain Sorensen will offer a prayer; Post Commander Raben will place a wreath in Remembrance of the Unknown Soldier. The American Legion Firing Squad will then give an Honor Salute.
Observance will close with the playing of Taps.