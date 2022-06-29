Midwest hosting last summer matinee

The Midwest Theater is hosting its last movie matinee in its Midwest Summer Matinee Madness.

Public screenings for the 2022 Summer Matinee Madness Screenings are Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 12:45 p.m. This week, the theater is showing "Puss in Boots."

The theater is holding additional screenings specifically for childcare providers. Please contact the Midwest Theater office for information.

Summer Movie Matinee Madness at the Midwest Theater is free thanks to many generous community sponsors.