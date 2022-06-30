Midwest SkyView Drive-In showing Minions movie

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” will show Fri - Sun as the first half of a Double Feature with “Lightyear” at the Midwest SkyView Drive-In.

Showtime is 9 p.m. each night. Attendees can see both movies for the cost of a regular movie. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

The first 25 patrons each night will receive red, white, and blue glow bracelets.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 12 & under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards.

The cost is $7 per person for non-members. There is no car load pricing.