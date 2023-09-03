With fall on the horizon, the Midwest Theater performing arts season announcement will soon be coming. Before the theater’s season tickets for this year’s performing arts season are available, the Midwest Theater is welcoming the public to a special performance of Julian Gargiulo, the Pianist with the Hair on Sept. 12.

The performance will be held at 7 p.m. Tickets for this special performance are only $15. If you purchase your season tickets that evening, you will receive a $10 discount.

Julian Gargiulo is an internationally known pianist, composer and recording artist, who presents a unique and intriguing performance. He is a dynamic classical pianist who renders the compositions of renowned masters with extraordinary passion and precision. His informal style of presentation combines the concert experience with charm, humor, and charisma.

In a press release, Tina Worthman, Midwest Theater executive director said the 2023-24 Performing Arts Season features a fun combination of performances designed to enliven interests and cultivate enjoyment. The theater staff are excited to bring holiday shows, both the Yuletide Rhythm of the Dance and a romantic Valentine’s performance of Swearingen and Kelli as part of its season ticket set of shows.

On Sept.12, highlights and information on the upcoming season will be shared with the public. Season tickets will be available for purchase in the lobby of the theater before and after the performance. Previous performing arts season ticket holders will have their previous seats reserved and will not be released for purchase by others until after Sept. 22.