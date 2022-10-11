Midwest Theater showing 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial' this weekend

The Midwest Theater will screen “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” this Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1:30 p.m.
The film is rated PG and has a run time of 1 hour and 54 minutes.
After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas). Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., as the alien is dubbed, to his brother and his little sister, Gertie (Drew Barrymore), and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and the alien.
Tickets are $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-member tickets cost $7 per person.
People are also reading…
Doors open Friday and Saturday at 6:45 p.m. Doors open Sunday at 12:45 p.m.