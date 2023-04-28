Anyone who has work in need of doing is encouraged to attend the first annual labor auction hosted by the Mitchell FFA chapter on May 8.

Mitchell FFA members will be hired out for a day of work to community members who make donations to the organization.

FFA adviser and Mitchell agricultural education teacher Walker Dobry said FFA chapters often have used such fundraisers to raise money and provide a service for their communities.

“Our students are signed up and we’ll be hiring them out as labor for people to purchase,” Dobry said. “They’ll get auctioned off to the highest bidder and go work for them for eight hours. That’s how we provide a service for what they paid for.”

The event will also include a silent auction featuring items donated by area businesses.

Proceeds from the auction will fund programs and activities for the Mitchell FFA chapter, particularly their ability to attend district and state competitions.

Dobry said the labor auction has the added benefits of getting kids involved and preparing them to become leaders in their community. He also said that supporting programs like FFA is important because they help keep the agriculture industry of the area alive and well.

“If we don’t have programs like FFA, we can’t promote those agricultural programs and kids won’t want to stay around and do the agricultural work in the area,” he said. “They’ll start to move out, and the agriculture will start to go away.”

The Mitchell FFA labor auction will take place on Monday, May 8, in the Mitchell Elementary School Gym at 6 p.m. with the live auction starting at 6:30 p.m.