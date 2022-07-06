Mitchell Junior/Senior honor rolls

All A's:
Seniors - Marjie Schmitt; Kalem Jackson; Hayley Blackstone; Bernadette Pieper; Victor Palomo; Allison Cotant; Zane Blomenkamp; Jacqueline Bowles; Jacob Ewing.
Juniors - Hayden Umble; Greisyn Chaney; Lily Krahulik; Craig Lemoine; LeAnna Shultz; Jacob Middledorf; Dionicia Rodriguez.
Sophomores - Kiera Stauffer; Emma Robbins.
Freshman - Aimeé Morales; Evelyn Morales; Ethan Thyne; Rylan Houk; Jonah Splichal; Samuel Bowlin; Addison Beebe; Sara Ciesielski; Alissa Hodsden; Breya Docekal.
Eighth grade - Kaidyn Patterson; Kate Pieper; Ellison Paetow; Mattie Taylor; Jolee Schwery; Caden Schledewitz; Alexandra Galloway; Amelia Stoll; Kira Schwartzkopf; Lexee Marcoe.
Seventh grade - Audree Carlson; Asia Rus; Mason Middledorf; Reese Sauer; Maxen Dietrich; Klayten Thomas; David Fuss; Kreed Chaney.