Mitchell Junior/Senior honor rolls

All A's: 

Seniors - Marjie Schmitt; Kalem Jackson; Hayley Blackstone; Bernadette Pieper; Victor Palomo; Allison Cotant; Zane Blomenkamp; Jacqueline Bowles; Jacob Ewing. 

Juniors -  Hayden Umble; Greisyn Chaney; Lily Krahulik; Craig Lemoine; LeAnna Shultz; Jacob Middledorf; Dionicia Rodriguez. 

Sophomores - Kiera Stauffer; Emma Robbins. 

Freshman - Aimeé Morales;  Evelyn Morales; Ethan Thyne; Rylan Houk; Jonah Splichal; Samuel Bowlin; Addison Beebe; Sara Ciesielski; Alissa Hodsden; Breya Docekal. 

Eighth grade - Kaidyn Patterson; Kate Pieper; Ellison Paetow; Mattie Taylor; Jolee Schwery; Caden Schledewitz; Alexandra Galloway; Amelia Stoll; Kira Schwartzkopf; Lexee Marcoe. 

Seventh grade - Audree Carlson; Asia Rus; Mason Middledorf; Reese Sauer; Maxen Dietrich; Klayten Thomas; David Fuss; Kreed Chaney. 

