Mitchell Public Schools invites public to Veterans Day Program

Mitchell Public Schools invites all veterans and active service members to be our honored guests at Mitchell Public Schools' annual Veterans Day Program Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. in the Mitchell High School gym. Following the program, veterans and active service members and a guest are invited to lunch at the elementary school.

The program will include the Quilt of Valor Ceremony, musical presentations and various presentations by the community, staff and students.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the program to honor our Veterans.

