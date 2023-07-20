A Mitchell student graduated during Hastings College's 137th Commencement on Saturday, May 13. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 211 undergraduates and seven Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 19 states and 13 countries.

Cassidy Coalson graduated Summa Cum Laude with High Distinction in studio/digital art.

Graduation honors are awarded to those students with outstanding academic records in their undergraduate work. Degrees with distinction are awarded as follows: Summa Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.97 or higher; Magna Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.94 or higher; and Cum Laude, overall GPA of 3.85 or higher.

Students who graduated with High Distinction in their major earned a 3.85-4.0 grade point average, while students awarded Distinction earned at least a 3.7 grade point average in their major.