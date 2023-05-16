The Monument Iris Society will host is annual Iris Show & Sale the first weekend of June.

The show will be held on Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, June 4, 12 to 3 p.m. at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center, located one mile north of Scottsbluff on Highway 71.

The publis is invited to attend and submit their entries. Entries will be submitted on Saturday, between 8-10 a.m. The winner of the "People's Choice Award," will receive 10 free rhizomes.

Rhizomes will also be for sale.