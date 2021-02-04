Morrill girls down Kimball in first round of WTC tournament

MORRILL — The Morrill Lions pulled away in the second quarter running past Kimball 54-36 on Thursday in the first round of the Western Conference Tournament.
Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue nailed two 3-pointers and scored eight of her game-high 27 points in the first quarter. Kimball’s Payton Wise scored five points including a 3-pointer to keep the Longhorns in the game. Kimball went into the second down 17-12.
Morrill, though, pulled a way starting in the second quarter. Guerue scored eight of her team’s 12 second-quarter points to give the Lions a commanding 29-18 halftime lead.
Guerue added to her total with five third-quarter points and Madison Mendoza canned a three as the Lions increased their lead to 39-26 going into the final frame.
In the fourth, Mendoza connected from behind the arch again scoring five points to help Morrill seal the win.
Morrill coach Josh Guerue said his team played well in the win.
“I thought we did really well,” he said. “We knew Kimball was going to come in here with a purpose, play really hard and they did. Our girls stepped up, though, and did what we needed to. They executed the game plan really well. They stayed disciplined down the stretch after getting into some foul trouble.”
Josh Guerue said he got his bench players some quality minutes in the win.
“We got such a some great minutes from our bench,” he said. “I was so proud of our bench in the way Paityn Homan and the way that Brooklyn Hess came in and played, I mean it was huge for us.”
Libbie Schaefer and Jaiden Steiner got into early foul trouble with four fouls and three fouls respectively before halftime.
“There was some worry (about Schaefer and Steiner being in foul trouble), but then when we started seeing how our bench was playing. We knew we were going to be OK. Libbie started off the game so well and was strong. She scored the first five points of the game. They adjusted, which was a credit to Kimball, but the other girls just stepped up and played great down the stretch,” he said.
Josh Guerue said his team knew what kind of game they had in store coming into the WTC tournament.
“We played (Kimball) once and then we watched a lot of film on them. We knew that they were going to be really aggressive with their hands. We needed to not fall into that, and at times we did a little bit yeah. If there’s something to be worked on, it’s that we stay disciplined the whole time and not get into that swatting game.”
Ilycia Guerue led all scorers with 27 points and Schaefer added 13 for Morrill.
Wise and Sydney Biesecker paced Kimball with 13 points each.
In Friday’s second round, Bridgeport will take on Mitchell at 2 p.m., and Morrill battles Gordon-Rushville at 5 p.m. in Bridgeport.
Morrill 17 12 10 15 — 54
Kimball 12 6 8 10 — 36
Morrill
Jaiden Steiner 2, Brooke Hopkins 4, Madison Mendoza 8, Libbie Schaefer 13, Ilycia Guerue 27.
Kimball
Chantel Malson 3, Megan Spicer 7, Payton Wise 13, Sydney Biesecker 13.