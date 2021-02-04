Morrill girls down Kimball in first round of WTC tournament

“We got such a some great minutes from our bench,” he said. “I was so proud of our bench in the way Paityn Homan and the way that Brooklyn Hess came in and played, I mean it was huge for us.”

Libbie Schaefer and Jaiden Steiner got into early foul trouble with four fouls and three fouls respectively before halftime.

“There was some worry (about Schaefer and Steiner being in foul trouble), but then when we started seeing how our bench was playing. We knew we were going to be OK. Libbie started off the game so well and was strong. She scored the first five points of the game. They adjusted, which was a credit to Kimball, but the other girls just stepped up and played great down the stretch,” he said.

Josh Guerue said his team knew what kind of game they had in store coming into the WTC tournament.

“We played (Kimball) once and then we watched a lot of film on them. We knew that they were going to be really aggressive with their hands. We needed to not fall into that, and at times we did a little bit yeah. If there’s something to be worked on, it’s that we stay disciplined the whole time and not get into that swatting game.”

Ilycia Guerue led all scorers with 27 points and Schaefer added 13 for Morrill.