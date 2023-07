JAMESTOWN, North Dakota— Ilycia Guerue of Morrill, has been named to the University of Jamestown's Spring 2023 Dean's List for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.50 or better.

University of Jamestown was established in 1883 in Jamestown, North Dakota, and is ranked as a top-tier regional school in US News and World Report and a top Midwestern school in The Princeton Review.