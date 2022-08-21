 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Mary University awards degrees

Approximately 201 students completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the Spring 2022 semester. 
 
Among the Mount Mary University Spring 2022 graduates: Melody L. Schrock, Master of Science, Food Science, Scottsbluff High School
