Betrayed by My Husband (2017, Suspense) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Cameron Bancroft LMN, 7 p.m.
Central Intelligence (2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart AMC, 7:30 p.m.
Grown Ups 2 (2013, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Kevin James Freeform, 8 p.m.
My Husband's Worst Mistake (2023, Suspense) Matt Wells, Sarah Cleveland LMN, 9 p.m.
Thor (2011, Action) Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman FX, 9 p.m.
Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (2023, Mystery) Janel Parrish, Niall Matter Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m.
Jurassic World (2015, Adventure) Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard USA, 10 p.m.
Unstoppable (2010, Action) Denzel Washington, Chris Pine AMC, 10 p.m.
Vacation (2015, Comedy) Ed Helms, Christina Applegate Freeform, 10 p.m.
A Knight's Tale (2001, Action) Heath Ledger, Mark Addy BBC America, 10:30 p.m.
Burned by Love (2023, Suspense) Shiva Negar, Dillon Casey LMN, 11 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005, Comedy-drama) Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris BET, 11 p.m.