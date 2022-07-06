 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple movies showing at Midwest SkyView Drive-In this weekend

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In will be showing multiple movies this weekend, including a double feature. 

The drive-in will show “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Jurassic World: Dominion ” on July 8-10, beginning at 9 p.m.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" is rated PG and has a run time of one hour, 30 minutes. Showtimes are Friday through Sunday at 9 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-member tickets cost $7 per person. No car load pricing.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" is followed on Friday and Saturday with the movie “Top Gun Maverick.” Tickets are available for pre-purchase online at MidwestTheater.com

The drive-in will also show "Jurassic World: Dominion," which is rated PG and has a run time of 2 hours and 26 minutes.

Showtimes will likely begin around 10:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

