MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

In their final regular season game, the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs defeated the Mitchell Tigers to hand them their first loss of the season.
Take a look at this week's high school volleyball leaders in the Panhandle.
County prosecutors have charged a Scottsbluff man on allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl.
“We didn’t want just us three safe, we wanted all four safe,” he said. “It wasn’t a choice for us; we had to go get Kendell.”
Tyler Dalton Fitzpatrick and Adam Scott Bakkehaug united in marriage during an intimate ceremony in Sheridan, Wyo. on August 17. Family and fr…
The tournament is to honor former Scottsbluff graduate Noah Bruner, who lost his life a year ago in a plane accident and the tournament will feature youth teams from around the area along with a referee clinic.
Take a look at this week's high school football leaders in the Panhandle.
Scottsbluff finished out the regular season on top as they took away a lopsided game against the Minutemen.
One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to peak as debris and dust trails from Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
Nicholas Claps grew up in the middle of New York, the middle son of not-quite middle-class parents.
