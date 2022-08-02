National Night Out a night to remember

Broadway was packed with people Tuesday as thousands trekked to downtown Scottsbluff for National Night Out. The annual event is put together by first responders in communities across the country, and for a quarter-century, Scottsbluff has been a prime example of what it can offer.

A large part of the event revolves around getting police, fire and medical services involved with the people they serve in non-emergency situations. On Tuesday, visitors could check out fire trucks, an ambulance and see K-9 dog and bomb defusing robot demonstrations.

“So far it’s been pretty good,” said Officer Drew Roalkvan of the Scottsbluff Police Department. “It’s been really educational for the kids because they’re not sure what the robot is for or the suit or the other tools that we have here. I think it’s pretty cool we can educate the kids and their parents about what we do and how we function.”

Roalkvan recently finished training in Alabama to become the newest member of the department’s bomb squad. He demonstrated how the department uses ‘Bruce,’ their bomb defusing robot.

“It’s my first night operating the robot officially as a bomb squad technician. It’s great, it’s pretty simple. If you can operate a basic computer game controller, it’s basically the same thing,” he said.

Paramedic services and county deputies were also mingling with the community, as were both the City of Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Departments.

“It’s a great opportunity where we meet with the community, let them get to know us and it lets us get to know them when it’s not an emergency,” Scottsbluff Fire Chief Thomas Schingle said. “We have an opportunity to show some equipment … talk about fire prevention activities. It’s also another opportunity to make sure everyone’s having a good time and feeling safe.”

In addition to the first responders’ demonstrations, visitors also snapped pictures with vintage and custom cars at a car show and tossed bean bags around at numerous vendor booths. Many of those in attendance were families with younger children.

“I like that it’s something that we get in this community that we don’t normally have and it’s a free opportunity for kids to get out and have fun with their families,” said Bethany Mehring, who visited downtown with her husband David and sons Parker and Hudson.

Her sons said they liked the food the most. There were several vendors handing out candy and snacks, and numerous food trucks selling meals form the 18th Street Plaza.

Brooke and Ty Wilson attended the event with their son Beckett. Brooke said she enjoyed “all of the games they had for kids (because) it’s super easy to entertain a two-year-old.” Ty said he liked seeing all the businesses and organizations hosting booths and informing people about happenings across the region.

Each booth was set up at a specific spot, with dozens of different groups hosting party games and handing out informational pamphlets.

Colleen Johnson, director of the Old West Balloon Fest, said this was her first time at National Night Out, “and we’re amazed at the crowds. This is awesome … it’s super fun to meet people we’ve never seen before and get them interested in hot air balloon rides.”

The National Night Out began at 6 p.m., though some guests arrived a little earlier than that; it could not last all night, however, and Broadway was back to normal later in the evening.