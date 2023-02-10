Academic honors for 64 students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture are announced.

“We are pleased with the growing number of students achieving high honors on the Dean’s List and Honor Roll this past semester,” said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen. “Again, I am impressed with the academic performance of these young people who manage their coursework in addition to participation on competitive teams, campus clubs and activities, holding jobs and work studies.”

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible. NCTA offers academic programs in veterinary technology, agribusiness, agronomy, agriculture mechanics, animal sciences, and ag education. The college is a unique part of the University of Nebraska system as the sole two-year institution.

A Panhandle student, Allison Lofton, Lodgepole, was among eight Aggie students earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the Dean’s List. The 56 students earned their place on the Dean’s Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99. Seven states were represented by the honorees.

Panhandle students named to the Honor Roll (3.5 to 3.99 GPA) were: Cooper Mazza, Potter, Aleena Wagner, Broadwater