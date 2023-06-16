The Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation (NCCEF) has awarded scholarships totaling $20,100 for the 2023/24 academic year to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) at Curtis, and the University of Nebraska-Kearney (UNK).

The NCCEF scholarship program was initiated for the 1993/94 academic year with funding from voluntary contributions from the agricultural cooperatives which are members of the Nebraska Cooperative Council. Since the program’s inception, 240 scholarships totaling $333,700 have been awarded.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be majoring in agribusiness or agricultural economics at UNL, agribusiness or ag production systems at NCTA, or agribusiness at UNK. Eligibility is restricted to sons/daughters of a parent/legal guardian who has been an active member, director, or employee for at least the prior three years of a cooperative which has been a member in good standing of the Council for at least five years. The NCCEF 2023/24AY recipients from the Panhandle are:

Recipients of a $2,500 NCCEF Scholarship in Honor of Michael S. Turner

• Madison Adam, daughter of Alex & Natalie Adam of Alliance, will be a senior at UNL majoring in agricultural economics. The Adam’s are members of WESTCO headquartered in Alliance, Farmers Co-op Elevator Company headquartered in Hemingford, and are customers of Farm Credit Services of America headquartered in Omaha.

Recipients of a $1,300 NCCEF Scholarship in Honor of Michael S. Turner

• Tyler Keener, son of Dustan & Michelle Keener, will be a freshman at NCTA majoring in ag production systems. The Keeners’ are members of Panhandle Co-op Assn. headquartered in Scottsbluff.

“The Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation is honored to provide students with financial support, allowing them to be able to study agricultural business/economics. Education is one of the fundamental cooperative principles, and this program continues to be an important part of our efforts to help youth understand the cooperative way of doing business and interest them in pursuing careers in the agricultural industry here in Nebraska,” according to Gerald Schmidt, Foundation Board Chairman.