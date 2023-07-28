The Nebraska Dry Bean Commission (NDBC) presented a check for $6,500 to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation to support “Ag in the Classroom” on Thursday, July 27 at the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

Presenting the check were, second from left, Chris Kelley, vice chair of the NDBC, and left, Dan Hinman, president of the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association, to Mark McHargue, president of NEFB, Lynn Reuter with the NDBC was also in attendance.

The group toured the dry edible bean plots at the extension and discussed the hail, which damaged or destroyed hundreds of acres in the Panhandle.