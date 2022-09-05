Nebraska Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Kearney man

The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an activation of the Endangered Missing Advisory System. The advisory has been issued in central Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of Brian R. Strong .

he Buffalo County Sheriff's office is attempting to locate Brian R. Strong, a 51-year-old, white male, approximately 6'2" 170 pounds. Strong is identified as having brown hair, blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-Shirt, jeans, and cowboy boots.

Strong is missing from 6280 E. Coal Chute Road in Kearney and believed to be on foot. Strong is developmentally disabled and needs to take medication. If Strong is located or if you have information, contact Captain Bob Anderson at the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 308-233-4487.

A photo was not available.

This advisory is for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop C, Troop D, Troop H