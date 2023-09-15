The 2023 Nebraska Pulse Crops Conference will focus on field peas, chickpeas, black-eyed peas, and other pulses. The conference will be held on Monday, Nov. 20, at the Bridgeport Prairie Winds Event Center in Bridgeport and on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

The event will include morning sessions on agronomy and breeding of peas, soil nutrient management, and diseases. The afternoon sessions will look at nutrition and quality for human foods, trade, crop insurance, policy, and talks by seed and food industry representatives.

The event is free, but registration is required for materials.

Contact the PREEC office at 308-632-1230 or register online at unlcorexmuw.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5BEP2qNouYgxyV8.