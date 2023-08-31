The Nebraska State Bar Association and its partners are highlighting an instrumental decision in the justice system’s history and programs that ensure that people accused of serious crimes are represented in court.

Leaders of the Nebraska State Bar Association, Legal Aid of Nebraska and Volunteer Lawyers Project visited Scottsbluff last week as the NSBA provided training to Panhandle attorneys as part of its Summer Tour, which is done annually throughout the state’s regions to provide continuing education to attorneys.

During this year’s tour, the Nebraska State Bar, Legal Aid and the Volunteer Lawyers Project are educating the public about the 60th anniversary of Gideon v. Wainright, the landmark case that set the precedent that guarantees that indigent defendants have a right to an attorney. The decision in the case cited the Sixth Amendment and the 14th Amendment in its ruling.

Jason Grams, president of the NSBA, explained the 1963 case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. Clarence Earl Gideon had been arrested in Florida after breaking into a pool hall, with the intent to commit a misdemeanor. He was charged with a felony and when appearing in court, he asked for representation, which was denied by the judge. At the time, Grams said, attorneys were only appointed in the state of Florida for capital defendants, those accused of committing offenses such as murder that carry a possible death sentence. After being convicted of the crime and sent to prison, Gideon wrote a writ of certiorari, asking the Supreme Court to hear his case.

In its ruling, the court found that defendants in criminal courts who can’t afford an attorney cannot be assured a fair trial unless counsel is provided.

“The Supreme Court concluded that in our adversarial system, that a lawyer is a necessity, not a luxury for defending yourself,” Grams said. “It held that in cases where imprisonment is a potential outcome that we all have a constitutional right to have a lawyer appointed by the court for us, if we are unable to afford one ourselves. That’s a big deal.”

In Nebraska, the counties are responsible, with a few restrictions, to select and pay for attorneys to satisfy this requirement. In counties with populations over 100,000, counties are required to staff offices of public defenders, including an elected chief. Counties with populations less than 100,000 may establish a public defender’s office, and 23 have done so, according to data from the Sixth Amendment Center. The remaining 67 counties use a combination of public defenders, contracts with law firms and attorneys, and assigned counsel systems. That means that in most Nebraska counties, local lawyers are appointed by the court.

Though the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling guaranteed the right to an attorney in criminal cases, people are not guaranteed an attorney in civil cases. In the U.S., a system was developed in the 1960s to provide legal representation to people with low incomes who may not be apple to afford legal representation.

Legal Aid of Nebraska is the result of that system, with the first Legal Aid opening in Omaha in 1963, then offices in Scottsbluff and Lincoln. At the time, Legal Aid Executive Director Laurie Heer Dale said, the three entities were all operating separately.

In 1974, the Legal Services Corporation formed, which is a publicly funded nonprofit corporation that receives dollars each year from Congress to guarantee equal access to justice, providing funding to those Legal Aid offices and others like it throughout the nation.

In 2000, the three Legal Aid offices in Omaha, Scottsbluff and Lincoln merged. Today, seven offices are operated throughout the state, including the office that remains in Scottsbluff. Legal Aid of Nebraska has a staff just shy of 100, Heer Dale said, with about half of those staff being attorneys. At the Scottsbluff office, there are currently two attorneys, with a third position currently being vacant.

The NSBA and Legal Aid of Nebraska work closely together, trying to ensure access to services for Nebraskans, Heer Dale said.

“Access to free civil, legal services for low income people is a significant challenge here in Nebraska, particularly in greater Nebraska,” Heer Dale said. “There are about 300,000 people in our state who would be eligible for those services and we do not have nearly enough Legal Aid lawyers, or even lawyers in general in the state of Nebraska, to fill that need.”

Adding to that “justice gap,” Heer Dale said there is a growing need for attorneys to practice in the state, and in rural areas. In 11 counties, most of which are in greater Nebraska, there are no attorneys who live within those counties or are based there. In some of those counties, Heer Dale said, “there’s more cows than people.” For those counties without attorneys practicing, people needing legal services are having to drive long distances for representation. For a person of limited means, the lack of a vehicle or the lack of money to pay for costs such as gas can be a significant challenge.

The lack of attorneys is a problem that continues to grow in the state, with another 20 counties with three or fewer attorneys. With some of those attorneys being older and nearing retirement, or perhaps even moving out of the area, the NSBA and Legal Aid expect the number of counties without an attorney living within it to grow or access to legal services to continue to decline.

Legal Aid often serves as an “entry point” into the various organizations that try to serve people of limited means with legal services, such as providing law school clinics and other efforts to reach people, Grams said.

This year, as part of its efforts to expand access to people with civil legal issues, the NSBA Volunteer Lawyers Project, headed by director Shannon Seim, announced the creation and launch of a new Virtual Self-Help Center for self-represented litigants. The system allows low-income Nebraskans to meet virtually with an attorney in free 30-minute increments to discuss civil legal issues. People can use a smartphone, computer or mobile device.

Though help is not available for criminal cases through the system, Seim said, “civil legal issues are really important. Custody of your kids, having a roof over your head, these are all critical issues.”

Seim said that Legal Aid of Nebraska has an incredible intake line and refers people to legal providers throughout the state, including those who provide pro bono services. However, she said, most attorneys are already doing pro bono work and the need continues to grow.

“The Volunteer Lawyers Project really takes those attorneys who want to provide meaningful pro bono work and works with Legal Aid and other nonprofits to make sure that their pro bono work is impactful and helping the people who need it most.”

The Virtual Self-Help Center is one of the vehicles to partner people who need services with attorneys from throughout the state who can provide those services.

“We just try to provide resources to make those pro bono opportunities possible,” she said.

The Virtual Self-Help Center has been operating for about five months, having started in Lancaster County. It expanded slowly throughout the rest of the state, Seim said, and has been offered statewide for the last three months.

People can connect with the Virtual Self-Help Center at www.nevlp.org/shcsignup. People do have to fill out a virtual intake form to determine eligibility, which is available to low-income Nebraskans, 18 years of age or older. Most generally, persons who qualify have incomes at 125% of the federal poverty level, determined annually. However, there are other income limits for other programs so persons with incomes higher than that level may qualify for services depending on their situation.