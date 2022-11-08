Nebraska Wheat Board announces November meeting

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) will hold its next meeting Friday, Nov. 18 at the Fallbrook Nebraska State Office Building, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68521.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT. During the meeting, the NWB board will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wheat Growers Association. The board will induct a new board member, review committee assignments, and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events.
The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.