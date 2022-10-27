New Scottsbluff studio aims to connect creative community

Lauri Matisse describes herself as an architect, artist and author. All three of those talents will be on display when her eponymous Lauri Matisse Studio at 110 E. 19th St. in Scottsbluff opens on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Features at the new studio include a gallery space, workshop area and a potential recording studio. Matisse will also sell the likes of postcards and posters from the studio as well as several pieces of artwork.

The store is still a work in progress — Matisse will work on beautifying the ceiling, exterior and other areas — but it will end up being a gathering place for creative individuals.

“Instead of just being an architecture studio, I thought it would be more fun to have the art and books and have the space to be able to support local artists, musicians and things like that,” Matisse said.

A team of workers and volunteers helped renovate and redecorate the building. These included Matisse’s daughter, Julia Mallord; her sister, Susan Perkins; and her niece, Michaela Perkins.

Matisse said the store will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and likely the same time on weekdays.

She’s been involved in creative arts all her life whether by writing books, painting artwork or making films. Originally from California, Matisse moved to Scottsbluff as a kid and moved back to the area years later to take care of her parents.

She had a similar studio in California that closed during the recession around 2009. She said this new location has been in the works since then.

“It’s to promote my own work but I also want to help local artists be the creative people they were meant to be,” she said.

The studio’s grand opening is set to include a ‘Celestial Sand and Sea’ art show, featuring art to view or purchase as well as snacks and refreshments. Matisse said she wanted it to be a welcoming, kid-friendly event where people can pop in for five minutes or stay the duration of the show.

It will last from 2 — 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 and feature live music.

“There will be something for everyone, I think,” Matisse said.

She said one of her goals is to inspire people to become artists, writers and get in touch with their creative side. To that extent, she said she wanted to start workshops to get people more interested in these outlets.

“One of the things I’d like to do is a writer’s group because writers are often not encouraged enough,” Matisse explained. “I’ve been in some cool writer's groups where we just are all supporting each other and what we’re working on.”

She said that being part of a proposed Creative District in downtown Scottsbluff will help connect her with other creatives and help foster a community for people interested in improving their work.

“At this point in my life, I’ve explored a lot of my stuff. I’d like to help other people find their creative (side),” she said. “… You have to be true to yourself to put out your best work.”