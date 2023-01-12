New Unicam bills target early voting, renewable energy, worship limits

Western Nebraska’s two senior state senators have introduced bills reflecting several topics advocated by a variety of conservative advocates.

District 47 Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard Tuesday offered a pair of bills to carry out the “voter ID” initiative voters approved Nov. 8 (Legislative Bill 230) but also require in-person Election Day voting and greatly restrict early voting (LB 228).

Erdman, who last week renewed his push to replace most state taxes with a consumption tax, introduced an unrelated bill Monday (LB 177) to provide state funds for students to attend private K-12 schools.

Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer and Erdman Tuesday cosponsored LB 255, which would block Nebraska’s largest electric utilities from building or acquiring renewable energy facilities or using eminent domain to do so.

Brewer Tuesday also reintroduced a 2022 bill, dubbed the First Freedom Act, that would keep the state from restricting religious services more strictly than other groups “during a state of emergency.”

The District 43 lawmaker’s LB 277 has 19 cosponsors, including Erdman and freshman District 48 Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering. Hardin had expressed interest before the session in introducing a similar bill on his own.

Wednesday will mark the halfway point of the 2023 Legislature’s 10-day bill introduction period. Additional bills or constitutional amendments can be offered through Jan. 18.

Following are more details of the bills noted above:

Voter ID and elections

Erdman’s LB 228 would undo most of the evolution in Nebraska’s election practices as computerized ballots, vote-counting machines and greater ability to fill out ballots at home became common.

Except for “registered military personnel” and people living in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, Nebraskans would have to vote in person at their polling place on the day of primary or general elections with an approved photographic ID card.

“All ballots shall be counted on the day of the election” and “shall be counted at the precinct level,” according to the bill’s text.

If passed, LB 228 also would add Nebraska’s primary and general election days to the list of state holidays.

Military members and people at nursing homes or assisted-living facilities could still vote by mail, but the ballot envelope would have to be postmarked prior to Election Day.

LB 230 lays out more details related to implementing the 2022 voter ID initiative. It also would abolish all-mail special elections and alter the rules for “provisional ballots,” which are cast at polling places by registered voters whose current address doesn’t match their voter registration records.

Among other things, the bill would define valid photographic identification for voting as a state driver’s license, ID card, “photographic voter identification” or U.S. passport that hasn’t expired or has been expired for less than 60 days. “Valid tribal identification by a recognized Indian tribe” also would be accepted.

Nebraskans wouldn’t have to pay for state ID cards if they don’t have driver’s licenses, will be at least 18 by the next statewide election and are seeking the card for voting purposes. It also couldn’t charge for a certified copy of a birth record obtained to get such a card.

LB 230 also says polling place officials must direct registered voters whose name isn’t on their precinct list to the right polling place to vote.

People intending to fill out a provisional ballot but who don’t present valid photographic ID would have to present it at their county’s election office by the Tuesday after the election for their vote to count.

Unlike LB 228, Erdman’s LB 230 would limit early voting to people who are “handicapped with a qualifying condition” or are members of the U.S. armed forces or National Guard.

People who live in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities aren’t mentioned. Handicapped Nebraskans likewise aren’t mentioned in LB 228.

“My Student, My Choice Act”

LB 177, Erdman’s educational funding bill, is distinct from his consumption tax constitutional amendments (Legislative Resolutions 6CA and 7CA) and enabling bill (LB 79).

It would establish the “Follow the Student Fund,” which would be funded by an annual amount equal to 55% of the previous year’s average K-12 per-pupil cost multiplied by enrollment.

That money would be divided among Nebraska’s enrolled students to pay for “tuition, school fees, textbooks” and a variety of other education-related services at private K-12 schools.

Parents or legal guardians of minors would have to apply for a “student account” annually with the state and would be the only ones allowed to withdraw money from it. Students who are 19 or older or who are emancipated would apply for and use the account themselves.

Up to 35% of the new Follow the Student Fund would be used “to equalize funding to the public schools,” using Nebraska’s current state K-12 school aid formula.

LB 177 would limit school district property tax income to 45% of a district’s average per-pupil cost multiplied by its enrollment. School boards would be limited to tax-request increases of 2.5% per year.

Erdman’s consumption tax package would abolish property, sales, income and inheritance taxes and replace them with state and possibly separate local consumption taxes. It also would end the current systems of state aid to K-12 districts and community colleges.

Wind, solar and public power

Erdman and Brewer, who together represent most of the Panhandle and part of the Sandhills, target the Nebraska Public Power District, Omaha Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System in LB 255.

The bill would forbid the three public power districts from applying to build solar or wind farms or plants that generate electricity with biomass, landfill or methane gas, hydropower, fuel cells or microturbines.

NPPD, which developed and operates a wind farm near Ainsworth, has been under rural fire for a decade for its proposed “R-Project” transmission line. Sandhills foes say it would serve and open the door to wind turbines that would damage the fragile Sandhills, among other things.

LB 255 also would block NPPD, OPPD and LES from pursuing “community-based energy development” projects meant to sell renewable energy to Nebraska electric utilities. NPPD has developed community solar farms in Scottsbluff, Ogallala and other communities.

First Freedom Act

The Brewer-led LB 277 says “state action” generally “shall not substantially burden a person’s right to the exercise of religion” or “restrict a religious organization from operating and engaging in religious services during a state of emergency to a greater extent” than “other organizations or businesses” are restricted.

Many Nebraska churches and places of worship were closed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. A few churches, such as North Platte Baptist Church, continued to meet while most other churches switched to offering worship online.

LB 277 would allow people or religious organizations to sue if their “exercise of religion or religious service” has been or likely would be “burdened or restricted.”

The bill also would allow students who belong to “an indigenous tribe of the United States or another country” to wear tribal regalia at K-12, college or university functions. Brewer is a registered Oglala Sioux Tribe member.