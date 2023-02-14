The four keno lotteries currently operating within Scotts Bluff County lost ground in 2022’s last quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

Gross keno income for the Oct. 1-Dec. 31 period fell by 5.1% over 2021’s fourth quarter for the game operated by the county, 9.6% in Gering, 16.4% in Lyman and 61.9% in Minatare, the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division reported.

Terrytown’s keno game, which has operated periodically over the past two decades, was inactive for a second straight quarter as 2022 ended.

Keno games across the Panhandle followed a similar course, with the 15 active lotteries across the region taking in 5.7% less in last year’s fourth quarter compared with the same 2021 period.

Combined gross income for the quarter was essentially flat compared with 2021’s fourth quarter for Nebraska’s 145 active keno lotteries.

All keno games in the county save Minatare’s, however, gained ground compared with the July 1-Sept. 30 quarter. Keno income typically dips in the winter and rises in the summer.

Lucky Keno operates all keno games within Scotts Bluff County but contracts separately with the county, Gering, Lyman and Minatare. It also runs keno games in Bayard and Bridgeport.

Omaha continued to lead Nebraska’s keno operations with a gross October-December take of $28.4 million. Scotts Bluff County’s game, which shares its cut of keno income with Mitchell, Morrill and the city of Scottsbluff, ranked No. 15 statewide.

The county keno lottery, one of Nebraska’s two oldest, grossed $1.23 million in 2022’s last quarter. Total income was $1.07 million from July 1 to Sept. 30 and $1.29 million for the October-December quarter.

Gross income for the year’s last three months was $412,963 in Gering and $46,923 in Lyman but just $2,304 in Minatare, according to Charitable Gaming Division figures.

Panhandle keno lotteries brought in a combined $2.43 million during the period, 12% better than their $2.17 million total from July through September.

Keno games statewide received a combined $89.98 million from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, $9,936 more than the same months in 2021 and 4.2% higher than the previous quarter.

Charitable Gaming Division leaders said in January they would be watching 2022’s last quarterly report for impacts from the state’s first temporary casinos at horse-racing tracks in Lincoln and Grand Island.

Lincoln’s fourth-quarter keno income of $13.12 million rose by 7.2% over the third quarter and 3.9% over the same quarter in 2021. Lincoln Racecourse’s temporary casino opened in early October.

Keno games operated on behalf of Hall County, where the temporary casino at Grand Island’s Fonner Park opened Dec. 27, grossed $1.98 million. That was 12.5% better than the July-September quarter and 5.2% ahead of 2021’s final quarter.