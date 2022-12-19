A Panhandle December: blizzard last week, dangerous cold this week

The North Pole is on its way to Nebraska’s Panhandle, two full days before Santa and his reindeer get here.

On the heels of last week’s epic four-day blizzard, Scotts Bluff County and the rest of the region will, uh, officially welcome winter Wednesday with deep-freeze lows and wind chills between 50 and 65 below zero by dawn Thursday.

All 11 Panhandle counties, southeast Wyoming and much of the Sandhills are under wind chill watches, advisories or warnings from Wednesday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

It’ll be preceded during the daytime Wednesday by about 1 inch of new snow in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, the weather service said. Tuesday’s high before the cold blast should be near 20 degrees.

The snow should start after 11 a.m. Wednesday, with highs in the mid-20s but daytime wind chills between minus-15 and minus-25 as southerly winds shift to the north.

Winter officially starts in Scotts Bluff County and the Panhandle at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s after that when the region suffers a glancing blow from a powerful Alberta Clipper-driven system expected to bring major snowfall to the Midwest and blizzard conditions though lower snow totals to central and eastern Nebraska.

The weather service’s seven-day forecast Monday calls for an overnight low around 29 below in Scottsbluff-Gering as Wednesday turns into Thursday.

Steady north-northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph could gust as high as 35 mph, causing widespread blowing snow but also producing the expected life-threatening wind chills.

Chris Butler, a meteorologist at the weather service’s North Platte office, compared western Nebraska’s midweek weather plight to the December subzero weather that gripped most of the state in both 1983 and 1989.

Temperatures at Scottsbluff’s Western Nebraska Regional Airport stayed below freezing throughout the two weeks of Dec. 16-30, 1983, according to city weather records stored by the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

They fell below zero at W.B. Heilig Field the night of Dec. 19, 1983, and stayed there until Christmas Day.

Scottsbluff-Gering’s bone-chilling sequel in December 1989 yielded nightly below-zero lows Dec. 14-23. They bottomed out at 42 below that Dec. 22, 33 years to the day before Thursday’s expected minus-29 low.

The official all-time daily low in Scottsbluff was set on Feb. 12, 1899 — a year before the town’s founding — with a reading of 45 below.

Blowing snow and bitter cold will continue through Friday night, led off by a so-called high of minus-9 Thursday in the Twin Cities area.

Temperatures will plunge again Thursday night to around minus-23, the weather service said. Blowing snow will end and sunny skies return Friday, with a high around 5 above and a Friday night low around 11 below.

Fortunately, the three-day Christmas weekend will bring continued sun and moderating temperatures.

Highs are expected in the mid-20s Christmas Eve and the lower 40s on both Christmas Day and this year’s official federal holiday on Dec. 26.