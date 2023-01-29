 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abortion restrictions, utility workers bill set for Unicameral hearings

Testimony on a major bill imposing tighter abortion restrictions leads the list of next week’s Unicameral public hearings involving western Nebraska senators.

The first of two weeks of all-day hearings includes several other bills of regional interest, including Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s second attempt to enact the Critical Infrastructure Utility Worker Protection Act.

Nebraskans can watch hearings that interest them and submit online comments on specific bills that interest them via the Legislature’s website (nebraskalegislature.gov).

The abortion bill, Thurston Sen. Joni Albrecht’s Legislative Bill 626, will receive its public hearing before the Health and Human Services Committee at 12:30 p.m. MT in Room 1510 of Lincoln’s State Capitol.

All five western Nebraska senators have cosponsored LB 626. It would generally forbid abortions once doctors detect a fetal heartbeat — normally around six weeks after fertilization — but wouldn’t criminalize patients seeking abortions.

The bill also contains exceptions to the general six-week ban for rape, incest and medical threats to a mother’s life. Protections for in vitro fertilization and procedures after miscarriages also are included in LB 626’s introduced text.

Senators voted 30-14 Friday to again reject an effort by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha to re-refer LB 626 to the Judiciary Committee. Hunt lost an initial 32-14 vote Thursday that indicated the bill’s supporters have the two-thirds majority needed to break an expected filibuster when the bill reaches the floor.

Brewer’s LB 267 will be heard by the Business and Labor Committee in Room 1524 at 8 a.m. MT Monday.

The bill, which advanced from committee but no farther in 2022, would give such workers “priority access” to protective equipment and health services in emergencies severely threatening human health.

In other Unicameral hearings next week involving regional senators:

At the same time as Brewer’s bill, the General Affairs Committee will hear Gering Sen. Brian Hardin’s LB 596 in Room 1510. It would let liquor manufacturers or wholesalers or their agents enter a sponsorship or advertising agreement with local governments or nonprofits.

LB 688, by Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman, would use $10 million in state funds for worker training grants to people seeking a commercial driver’s license or diesel technology degree or certificate. The Transportation and Telecommunications Committee will hear the bill in Room 1113 at 12:30 p.m. MT Tuesday.

How to follow the Unicameral

Here’s how to watch the Legislature’s activities and follow bills by using the Unicameral’s website at nebraskalegislature.org:

» Click on the “Nebraska Public Media” logo and look under “Streaming Now” or “Coming Soon” for the schedule of livestreamed floor debates and public hearings by committees.

Floor debate also is telecast live by Nebraska Public Media on NE-W, formerly known as NET2 (Allo Communications Channel 11 or Spectrum Channel 190 in North Platte).

» If you know the number of a legislative bill or constitutional amendment, type it under “Search Current Bills” to call up the measure’s text and related votes and documents. (For the language of current state laws, type their number or keywords under “Search Laws.”)

» Computer users can leave comments of up to 500 words on individual bills by clicking the appropriate spot on the main page for that bill.

If the bill hasn’t yet had its public hearing, users may ask their comments to be included in the bill’s official hearing record. Such requests must be made by noon CT (11 a.m. MT) on the last work day before the hearing.

Nebraskans with disabilities as defined in the Americans with Disabilities Act can do likewise but also can attach PDF files or supporting documents.

Click on “Hearing schedules” on the main Unicameral webpage, choose the appropriate week and click either “Submit Comment Online” or “ADA Accommodation Testimony,” depending on whether you qualify for the latter.

The Unicameral website offers many other documents for understanding and following the Legislature, including its online Unicameral Update newsletter.

— Todd von Kampen

