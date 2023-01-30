Applications for 2023 homestead exemptions accepted starting Wednesday

LINCOLN — Applications for homestead exemptions on 2023 property taxes may be filed with county assessors starting Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Property Assessment Division.

Property owners who fit the following categories have until June 30 to apply for full or partial exemptions of 2023 taxes payable in 2024:

People more than 65 years old.

Qualified disabled individuals.

Qualified disabled military veterans, or their surviving spouses if such a veteran has died.

The state reimburses local governments for taxes lost to homestead exemptions, the Property Assessment Division said in a press release.

Eligibility for some categories is subject to taxable value requirements or limitations on household income. The latter is based on a sliding scale.

Disabled first-time applicants will need to present certification of their status from a medical practitioner, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the federal Department of Health and Human Services, depending on the applicable category.

Such a certification can be made on Form 458B, available from an applicant’s county assessor. Homestead exemption forms and information are available online at revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/homestead-exemption.

For information, contact your county assessor’s office or call the Revenue Department at 888-475-5101.