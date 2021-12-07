Local craft vendors, business owners share how the pandemic launched their careers

She said originally the business was meant to be on the side, but it has since grown into something she can put on a seasonal rotation with her main source of income.

“It started as a side gig and it has really blossomed,” she said. “… We’re booked every weekend until almost Christmas with traveling and doing all of that. And, it actually goes hand in hand, because our main source of income, or main job, is farming, so I am able to, with a few hiccups, I am able to do all of this and travel in the winter to kind of fill that in.”

Without the pandemic

Many of these business owners agreed that they wouldn’t be where they are today without the pandemic. Some wouldn’t have found the following and taken off the way they did.

“When I first started, I thought I was doing OK. I didn’t know how it would be perceived by everybody. But then the world blew up, and I was nervous because I had invested in lot of money in oils. But to be honest, I never had an issue; I’ve never had slow month.”

Some of them probably wouldn’t have even started at all.

“I don’t think (my business would have happened), Rahmig, of K Mill Iron & Co Jewelry, said, “because I wouldn’t have even thought about doing it, had it not been for the shutdown and me being bored at home.”

