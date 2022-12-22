Brutally cold promises kept Wednesday, Thursday; Day 3 on tap Friday

A third day of miserably low wind chills is expected throughout western Nebraska Friday before Santa delivers a thaw for Christmas.

As expected, the region experienced life-threatening wind chills Wednesday night and early Thursday on the fringe of the broad Alberta Clipper-driven storm system invading the Midwest. A repeat performance was scheduled for Thursday night and early Friday.

A wind chill warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Friday for Scotts Bluff County and most of the Panhandle. It won’t expire until 11 a.m. Saturday in Sheridan County, the National Weather Service said.

Scottsbluff’s Western Nebraska Regional Airport reached its Wednesday-Thursday overnight low of minus 18 about 8 a.m., according to the weather service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Wind chills in Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown bottomed out at 50 below zero just before 6 a.m. Thursday, short of the potential reading under minus 60 that had been forecast.

But weather service spotters’ wind chill reports of minus 40 or lower were common throughout the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.

The dubious honor of the worst wind chill went to the spotter station 3 miles east-northeast of Chadron State Park, which reported a minus 57 reading at 3:22 a.m. Thursday. A station 3 miles southwest of the park recorded a minus 55 wind chill at 1:12 a.m.

Readings of minus 53 were noted by spotters 1 mile east-northeast of Gordon at 2:15 a.m. and 13 miles east-northeast of Gurley at 5:45 a.m.

None matched the wind chill of minus 59 reported at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday by a spotter 7 miles west-northwest of Van Tassell, Wyoming, east of Lusk.

Amounts of new snow Wednesday were light throughout the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming. About 2.2 inches was reported 15 miles south of Bushnell, with 0.8 inches recorded 10 miles south-southeast of Torrington, Wyoming.

Scottsbluff’s W.B. Heilig Field hadn’t reported a snowfall total but had 0.03 inches of precipitation Wednesday, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

But even relatively puny amounts of new snow were enough to occasionally wipe out or greatly reduce visibility when coupled with the high winds.

Interstate 80 and other western highways were open Thursday evening as far north as Nebraska Highway 2 across the central Sandhills east of Alliance.

It was a different story north of Nebraska 2, as U.S. 20 and north-south highways closed for several days by last week’s Panhandle and Sandhills blizzard were blown shut again.

U.S. 20 was closed from Valentine west to the Wyoming state line, as were most north-south Panhandle highways north of U.S. 26 and Nebraska 92.

U.S. 385 and Nebraska 87 were shut down from Alliance to the South Dakota line. So were Nebraska 29 from Mitchell to Harrison and Nebraska 27, 250 and 61 from Nebraska 2 to South Dakota.

Nebraska 71 was closed for a time Thursday between Kimball and Scottsbluff-Gering, according to the Nebraska 511 website.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported on its Facebook page that state troopers had made more than 350 motorist assists statewide by midafternoon Thursday.

Below-zero air temperatures and brutal wind chills had spread statewide with the Midwest storm, dubbed Winter Storm Elliott by the weather service.

The patrol reminded motorists to stay in their vehicle and call its Highway Helpline (*55) for help. Those considering travel should consult 511.nebraska.gov and plows.nebraska.gov.

Meanwhile, the Cheyenne weather service office forecast wind chills for Thursday night and early Friday as low as or lower than the night before.

Possible readings ranged from minus 50 at Torrington to minus 61 at Harrison, with the Twin Cities area forecast for a minus 53 wind chill and an air-temperature low of minus 22.

Friday should bring the first signs of letup in the brutal cold, however. The day’s high should reach about 3 above, with the past days’ northwest winds switching to the north-northeast and calming to between 5 and 10 mph.

Though Friday night’s low should be about minus 9, wind chills should bottom out at 15 to 20 below.

Relief finally arrives in Scottsbluff-Gering Christmas Eve, when the weather service expects temperatures to reach the upper 20s.

Top readings should be in the mid-40s Christmas Day, near 50 Monday, in the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday and the mid-40s next Thursday.