Chadron State College in midst of recruitment period for next president

Chadron State College is in the midst of a presidential search after current President Randy Rhine announced in November that he intends to retire in June. After contracting with Academic Search, campus stakeholders established the qualifications they are looking for in the 12th president.

Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, told the Star-Herald that Academic Search representatives visited campus in November and December. The organization conducted focus groups that outlined the qualities sought in a president, as well as qualities of CSC and the region that would attract candidates. In late December, those details were compiled into a presidential search portfolio.

“Once that was released on Dec. 21, that really kicks off the formal search process,” Turman said.

Candidates who submit application materials by Feb. 16 will receive priority consideration. Then the search advisory committee and three board members who are on the preliminary search committee will narrow down the field for preliminary conversations.

“Right now, what we ask people to do is if you have anybody you think is interested in this position that meets those qualifications for the presidential profile, nominate them,” he said.

Nominations, applications and inquiries can be submitted to ChadronStatePresident@academicsearch.org.

Chadron State College is part of the Nebraska State College System, which also includes Wayne State and Peru State colleges.

Peru State recently went through the presidential search process. Of 74 applications received, 13 candidates were interviewed before the field narrowed to seven for more targeted engagement. The four finalists were invited to campus to engage with faculty, staff and community stakeholders. Turman anticipates CSC will go through a similar process.

At the end of February the search advisory committee will meet with the three board members involved in the preliminary search, Turman said. Each person will identify their top 10 candidates. Academic Search will pool those selections to determine the top candidates chosen by the majority of the committee.

In the Peru State search, “that’s how we eventually narrowed it down to interviewing 13 to begin with, because there was a pretty fine line between the number 13 and the number 14 on our list,” Turman said. “We may find ourselves having to do that with more candidates because we’ve had so many good ones.”

Members of the search committee can also advocate for candidates they feel should be engaged, if they fall outside that top list of candidates. Turman noted how challenging it can be to get a feel for a person on paper. Insights gained from an in-person conversation can determine whether a candidate should move forward.

Another challenge during the search is the loss of candidates who either accept other positions or decide the timing, college or community is not right for them.

“You want to cast as wide of a net as possible,” he said.

In early April, the finalists will meet with the full college board as well as campus staff, faculty and students and the larger community. There will be a dedicated session for community and regional representatives to partake in and offer feedback to the board.

The candidates will go through an hour-and-a-half interview with the board. For the preliminary search committee members, including Turman, that will be their third time engaging with the candidates. Candidates will explain their ways to approach leadership, budget priorities, strategic planning and resource allocations. The day-and-a-half process also includes a chance for the staff, faculty, students and community to engage with the finalists. Details on those community engagement sessions are forthcoming.

“We want people in the region who are invested in the success of Chadron to be willing to not only give us their feedback, but also help sell these candidates on how great of an institution Chadron is and how wonderful it is to live in the Panhandle.”

The board will make the final selection at the April board meeting.

“We will leave that meeting with the board having identified their top candidate and then ranking the other individuals,” Turman said. “They’ll ask me to begin to negotiate with the president for the terms of the contract and if the person is still interested in attending.”

Turman added throughout the presidential search it is just as much about selling the institution as it is figuring out if a candidate is right for the college and community. If the selected candidate accepts the position and contract terms, Turman anticipates the college will announce the new president within the next week once the board takes final action to approve the new president’s selection and contract.

The college also has planned for a transition period to allow the new president opportunities to visit campus and engage with the cabinet and leadership during the summer. That will allow the new president to dive into the community and college so when they take over on July 1, they can hit the ground running with identified priorities.

“Because they interact and need to be successful in so many constituent groups on the campus and in the region, you want to make sure you’re getting as much collective feedback as you can to fulfill all of that,” he added.

While the college board will select the 12th president to lead Chadron State into a new chapter in education and community partnership, the public, staff, faculty and students play a vital role in narrowing down the pool so the college continues to foster knowledgeable and engaged leaders and citizen to enrich the region and world.