Chelsie Sparks chosen to lead County Court in Sidney

SIDNEY - Chelsie Sparks, current assistant clerk, has been selected to serve as Cheyenne county court clerk magistrate in Sidney. Sparks will begin work as clerk magistrate on Feb. 21.

“Chelsie’s experience with the court and years of public service in county government have prepared her well for the clerk magistrate position,” according to Trial Court Services Director Sheryl Connolly. “She had the benefit of training under the previous clerk magistrate, and that knowledge of the local court and court practices will be invaluable.”

County court clerk magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county judge supervising, assigning, and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork, finances and records of the court. Sparks will be responsible to ensure the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating potential procedural changes.

Sparks will work in the 12th Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates Linda Hayden of Bridgeport, Michele Woods of Kimball, Chelsie Tasso of Alliance, Catherine Allen of Hyannis/Rushville, Joni Roberts of Chadron/Harrison, Jonna Jasnoch of Oshkosh, Joan Hansen of Chappell, and Dianne Lana of Gering/Harrisburg. Judges Russell Harford, Randin Roland, Kris Mickey, James Roland and Paul Wess preside over the courts and direct the magistrates in the 12th District. The 12th District includes Morrill, Kimball, Box Butte, Grant, Dawes, Sheridan, Sioux, Cheyenne, Garden, Deuel, Banner and Scotts Bluff counties.

