City of Gering celebrates Arbor Day

Seiler then explained to the students how to properly dig a hole, separate the sapling’s roots, put it in the ground and water the tree.

Students then separated into groups of five and got to plant one tree each, helping each other with the water, shovel and mulch. To finish the job, they stuck white flags next to their newly planted trees to signify those planted in 2021. Larger saplings with other colored flags dotted the hillside from previous years as well.

“It feels really great to plant trees,” fifth grader Jery Rodenbaugh said. “I think people will really enjoy this experience. It’s awesome.”

Typically it is just Northfield fourth graders that participate in the celebration every year, but since last year’s fourth graders didn’t get the opportunity, Seiler invited them to join in the fun too.

Once the students finished planting their 100 trees, they had one last activity to complete: an Arbor Day scavenger hunt. The list of tasks was complete with finding everything from moss on a tree to a tree “with a healed injury.” Now that the students were tree experts, they flew through Northfield Park in search of their items. At the end of the day, the students were rewarded for their hard work with refreshing ice pops.