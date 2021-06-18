Civil Air Patrol assists local fire departments

Fire chiefs in Valentine, Chadron and Crawford requested flights Monday and Seth Peterson, a fire management specialist with NFS served as the observer for the flight as well as those over the weekend.

“We didn’t spot any fires on Monday or Saturday,” Peterson said, “but last Friday was a different matter. We located three areas of smoke and provided access routes we could see from the air. We got ground crews to them quickly. Local firefighters were able to knock them down and prevent them from escalating.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peterson said before the flight, the crew has access to a lightening map that details lightning strikes during thunderstorms. This gives them a look at the activity of the storm and helps them to know where there is potential for a fire start.

“We are looking for smoke in the area of ground strikes,” Peterson said. “We stay in radio contact with ground crews so they can respond immediately to any smoking areas we detect. While we were in the area Monday Crawford’s Volunteer Fire Department had trucks spread out throughout the district to rapidly respond. The aircrew stays in the area until released by the incident commander.”

The requested missions are reimbursed by NEMA according to NEMA Preparedness and Operations Administrator Sean Runge.