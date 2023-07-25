Hearing the members of various churches rehearsing in Mitchell Berean Church, it would be hard to believe that this is not a group of people who regularly make music together.

A coalition of several local churches will be banding together in order to put on a night of worship at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell on Sunday, July 30. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. in the grandstands.

UNITE started as a product of COVID-19. Members of Mitchell Berean were unable to have a band for their event and decided to reach out to local churches to put on a musical event.

Many of those involved have been longtime musicians with their respective churches.

Angie Preston, volunteer coordinator at Rock Church, said, “I have been singing my whole life and recently helping with worship teams and I was a part of the choir for UNITE last year, and I had a migraine and missed it. So I am excited to sing this year and join people you normally don’t sing with.

“There is something so powerful about a group of people coming together to sing in general, and when you add in worship, it elevates it.”

The community aspect of the event is something that many of those who have been a part of the UNITE from the beginning appreciate.

“I really love the whole theme behind this, bringing the community together to sing with one voice,” Mike Erdman, assistant pastor from The Rock Church, said. “Pastor Shane (Beeson) was speaking on this in our devo (devotion). There’s something powerful about all of God’s people coming together and worshiping as one, it doesn’t matter what church we’re from,.”

Some of the members who have been doing UNITE for all four years look back to its humble origins and say they are grateful to see how it has grown.

“I have been part of United worship since the beginning,” Northfield Assembly- Gering member Melissa McKean said. “... It was awesome the minute we got together and united as one.”

Ken Boehr of Mitchell Berean assumed a facilitator role in the event, and appreciates how it has helped many people.

“During (the COVID pandemic), a lot of the churches were getting together for some special events to give out food. A lot of people were going through a lot of trauma and crisis and feeling disconnected from each other,” he said. “The churches were doing a lot of events together and we built the relationships that we and we worship leaders decided maybe we should do a night of worship.”

The UNITE: Night of Worship is open to the general public.