Area fire departments are gearing up to host the 2023 Western Nebraska Engine Academy Sept. 15-17.

During this event area firefighters, and support personnel from local, state, and federal agencies will be conducting a live fire exercise in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Residents, commuters and travelers should expect to see smoke and flames during this event. The region’s communications department has been notified of the exercise.

The goal of this event is to provide trainees and seasoned firefighters an opportunity to further develop their skills in an environment that closely resembles a real large-scale incident.

The academy will be attended by several qualified evaluators on all levels to support trainees during the live fire operations. The exercise’s organizers are committed to having a safe and beneficial event. For this reason, many fire suppression resources will be in the area to ensure the exercise’s success.

To learn more, follow the Western Nebraska Engine Academy on Facebook.