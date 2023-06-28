A Banner County District Court grand jury returned a “no true bill” finding in a case examining the death of a Banner County man earlier this year.

The grand jury heard evidence in the case examining law enforcement actions in the April 3 death of Kevin Wynne. The Nebraska State Patrol investigated Wynne’s death, which occurred as the Banner County Sheriff attempted to serve a search warrant. At the time, the NSP released that the man had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which the grand jury confirmed in its findings.

The “no true bill” finding means that the grand jury did not find any criminal conduct by any individuals that caused or contributed to Wynne’s death. Nebraska statute requires that any death that occurs while a suspect is in custody of law enforcement or while being apprehended be examined by a grand jury. Grand jury proceedings are closed to the public, but the grand jury’s findings and any reports it makes are public record.

The Banner County sheriff had been attempting to serve a protection order and an arrest warrant about 6:25 a.m. April 3. According to Scotts Bluff County Court records, charges of third-degree domestic assault had been filed against Wynne, stemming from a March 18 complaint investigated by the Gering Police Department. After a preliminary investigation, the NSP said in a release, investigators determined that Sheriff Zane Hopkins had been attempting to make contact with Wynne when the man left the back of the residence. The sheriff reportedly heard two gunshots. He found Wynne dead near a corral.

In its report, the grand jury does recommend that Banner County provide additional support to the sheriff “by way of a part-time or full-time deputy to support the personal safety of Sheriff Hopkins as well as the safety of the community.” Historically, the Banner County Sheriff’s Office has been staffed only by the sheriff, with a part-time deputy employed at times.