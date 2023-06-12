Did you know that one in five of the emigrants who traveled past Scotts Bluff was under the age of 16?

Scholar and educator Renae Hunt will present “Overland Trails: Children on the Trail” inside the Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center theater on Tuesday, June 20, at 7 p.m. During the talk, Hunt will describe how children traveled, telling stories right from their journals.

Hunt is a native Nebraska farm girl.

She is a graduate of Stromsburg High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education and business from Utah State University.

She attended Gallaudet University for the Deaf in Washington, D.C. She has been an active historical reenactor and worked as a museum educator for several years.

She traveled on the Mormon Trail in 1997 and followed the Lewis and Clark Trail as a graduate student in the summer of 2003. She has worked at Stuhr Museum for 27 years.

This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Scotts Bluff National Monument and Black Hills Parks and Forests Association as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.