The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved the use of Capital Improvement funds for two large projects at its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

The first of these was a multi-year grant for Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering with two overarching goals: Increase the amount of new visitors to the museum and increase the average amount of time that visitors spend on the grounds.

These goals are to be accomplished by increasing the number of activities available at Legacy of the Plains, which will lead to higher attendance numbers and longer stays. According to Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy, this will in turn result in additional revenue for local businesses.

“We have acknowledged that the more activities there are to do, then the better chance we can get people to stay longer, which hopefully will result in meals, gas, hotel rooms. That’s our overall goal,” Leisy said.

To accomplish this, the museum will use Capital Improvement funds – in addition to other funding sources – to complete several projects within the next three years. These include the restoration of the Warner Cabin, constructing an equipment barn for a Holt combine, completing a saw mill on the grounds, adding a playground and trail and even more smaller scale projects.

Legacy of the Plains executive director Dave Wolf said that the estimated total cost of the project is around $1.5 million and that around $500,000 have already been collected through other sources.

Wolf also explained the project’s overall focus on the museum’s exterior as an attempt to bring the entire grounds up to the quality level of the main exhibit hall, which he described as world class.

“Our inside, I think, is kind of a world class museum. We talk to people that come through every single day and that’s what we get told. Outside is a little lacking, so this is kind of focusing on the outside,” Wolf said.

The board approved the use of $150,000 in Capital Improvement funds to be spread out in annual increments of $50,000 for the work at Legacy of the Plains Museum.

The board also approved a request from the Scotts Bluff County Ag Society to help fund improvements at the rodeo arena.

The Ag Society project is aimed at increasing the arena’s seating capacity by about 700, making safety improvements and improving ADA accessibility. Increased seating capacity will allow for the hosting of larger events at the arena and greatly increase the revenue generated by those events.

The total cost of the arena improvements were estimated at around $47,000, with Capital Improvement funds covering half the cost at $23,500.

Other business for the board included hearing an update on the upcoming joint public hearing that will be held in September.

The joint public hearing will include representation from any taxing authority which raises its property tax request by more than 2.5% during this year’s budget season, as required by statute.

Pink postcards will be sent to all affected taxpayers if such increases are made, at which time they can attend the joint public hearing and make their voices heard. No decisions have been announced regarding tax levies as of yet.