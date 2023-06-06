After eight months on the market, the former Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services building in Gering has been sold.

Scotts Bluff County commissioners approved the sale of the building at 1600 10th St. to The Bozrah Projects LLC. Scottsbluff lawyer Phil Kelly, who represented the county in the sale, said the purchaser had already deposited the funds for the purchase in an account with the title company prior to the meeting.

County commissioners accepted an offer of $500,000 for the building.

Commissioners first set the minimum bid at $650,000 when it put the former Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services building up for sale in September 2022.

Kelly explained that the board had first attempted to get bids for the building. He said the board didn’t receive any bids, allowing the board to negotiate with a potential buyer.

Before DHHS, the building had housed offices for US Bank and prior to that, Gering National Bank & Trust Co. When US Bank vacated the building, the county purchased it for $585,000 more than 20 years ago. At the time of the purchase, the county and other entities had discussed using it as a consolidated location for law enforcement.

The commissioners also approved the sale of property on South Beltline Highway on the east end of Scottsbluff to the City of Scottsbluff for $20,000.

In other action, the commissioners discussed and approved eight personnel policies, including one implementing changes to its “step” process for employee raises. Personnel committee members Heather Hauschild, Tim White and HR director Lisa Rien outlined the proposal that made changes to ensure equitable raises and added more steps before they would top out on the step schedule.

Commissioners also approved a $10,000 tourism grant to Hauge Rodeo, which will host a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell this summer. The first event last year was successful, tourism director Brenda Leisy said, and the county got nationwide exposure because it was televised on The Cowboy Channel.

Commissioners Chairman Ken Meyers and Commissioner Charlie Knapper both praised last year’s event.

“It was awesome,” Meyer said, saying the staff was professional and praising other attributes. “Everything was top notch.”

This year, grant funds will support improvements to the sound system for broadcasting the event. Leisy said last year’s broadcast had poor quality and they will rent equipment to improve it.

Commissioners also approved modification of its contract with the U.S. Marshals Service, including North Dakota, South Dakota and Colorado. Vonnie Cotant, program director, said the detention center has already been providing services for inmates from those programs, but the contract formalizes that.

The county also approved an update to its APHIS (Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services) contract with the USDA, which is for the services of a wildlife specialist for controlling predators and pests in the county. Matt Anderson, USDA wildlife specialist for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said the contract had a slight increase of 5% for services. But commissioners noted the the value of the contract, saying they had learned last year that farmers could submit their own bills for controlling predators to the county if they did contract to offer the services.

Elaine Menzel, legal counsel for the Nebraska Association of County Officials, briefly updated the commissioners on the organization’s activities. NACO is hosting training events for county officials in the Panhandle, she said, including events in Gering and Bridgeport. Last week, NACO opened offices in Ogallala.

The commissioners also discussed changing the designation of the county’s official newspaper when it comes up for reconsideration at the beginning of the year. The Star-Herald is the current newspaper designated for the publication of county meeting notices and minutes, but commissioners questioned recently announced changes to the print product. Though County Clerk Kelly Sides said she had some questions about legal-notice deadlines for the publication, she didn’t expect much impact from the Star-Herald’s change, beginning June 13, to three days of print publication per week. The Star-Herald also will publish an online edition seven days a week.