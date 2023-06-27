Omaha native Michael Fitzsimmons is coming to the Gering Civic Plaza on June 29 to perform two Drums of the World concerts. Fitzsimmons will be performing an adult program at 1 p.m. and he will be headlining the Children’s Summer Reading Ending Party at 3 p.m.

Fitzsimmons composes all of his music and features unique and intriguing instruments from Switzerland called Hang, reminiscent of the steel drums of Trinidad.

“This multicultural concert is a showcase for an exciting variety of drums from Cuba, West Africa, Central and South America, flutes from Brazil, China and Native America, pan pipes from Bolivia and kalimbas from South Africa," Fitzsimmons said in a press release. "I weave variety into my performances through improvisational works using a loop station. These multilayered songs unfold before your eyes and between your ears."

Each concert will include audience participation, followed by interactive drumming. “

These concerts were brought to the community through funding provided by the Nebraska Arts Council and Platte Valley Companies.