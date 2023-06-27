The Gering FFA Chapter Officers traveled to Aurora to participate in the COLT (Chapter Officer Leadership Training) Conference on May 23-25. Attending this conference was greatly beneficial to our officer team. By the end of our stay at COLT, we all enjoyed many experiences such as the Flashlight Relay (where each officer team had to get their flashlight over the finish line first through a series of obstacles using teamwork) and making s'mores around a bonfire.