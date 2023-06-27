FFA Notes: Local officers receive training
The Gering FFA Chapter Officers traveled to Aurora to participate in the COLT (Chapter Officer Leadership Training) Conference on May 23-25. Attending this conference was greatly beneficial to our officer team. By the end of our stay at COLT, we all enjoyed many experiences such as the Flashlight Relay (where each officer team had to get their flashlight over the finish line first through a series of obstacles using teamwork) and making s'mores around a bonfire.
Our Vice President, Katelyn Shimic, shared what she enjoyed most: “Meeting so many new people from across the state and making many new friends.”
While we all had tons of fun throughout this experience, our chapter is taking home many valuable lessons.
Gering FFA President, Trace Leetch, shares, “I learned how to become successful while using teamwork.”
Additionally, we learned about other chapters' creative ideas while handling big projects, how to improve our conflict resolution and communication skills and how to achieve our goals effectively. The Gering FFA Chapter Officers are very grateful for this opportunity that will enhance our chapter.