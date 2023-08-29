The Gering City Council accepted the formal resignation of acting finance director Liz Loutzenhiser and renewed an interlocal agreement with Scotts Bluff County during a brief regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 28.

Loutzenhiser’s resignation is effective as of Aug. 31 and comes after preliminary completion of the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Loutzenhiser, who is also the finance director for the City of Scottsbluff, has filled the role in Gering since the resignation of its last official finance director, Renae Jimenez, in 2021. Loutzenhiser had previously notified Scottsbluff of her intent to leave the city as she had accepted another position in the community.

The council also approved the renewal of an interlocal agreement with Scotts Bluff County for use of the county’s aerial imagery, or Pictometry, which is utilized by the city’s engineering department to make maps, design projects and issue building permits.

The city will pay the county $1,116.66 annually for three years for a total of $3,350 to be split across the engineering, water, wastewater, sanitation, streets and electric department budgets.

Other business for the council included brief reports from the Parks, Cemetery and Tree Board from ward 4 councilmember Troy Cowan and the Downtown Merchants Association from Mayor Kent Ewing.

Ewing’s report included information on upcoming events in downtown Gering, including the first annual Gering Oktoberfest which is set to take place on Oct. 18 in the Gering Civic Plaza. The event will feature a live polka band, food vendors and a biergarten provided by Flyover Brewing Company.

The report also included the date of the annual holiday parade, which will take place on Nov. 24.