The Gering City Council heard an update on the Panhandle Area Development District’s recent work at its meeting Monday.

City Administrator Pat Heath, who acts as the city’s liaison to PADD, gave a report detailing its current goals and the ways in which it is of assistance to the city.

“PADD’s focus continues to be economic, community development, transit, business and housing development in all 11 counties of the Panhandle,” Heath said.

Of the $3.7 million in funding PADD has helped Panhandle communities access so far in 2023, over $1 million has been awarded to the City of Gering, according to Heath.

He also told the council that each dollar paid to PADD in dues sees a $70 return on investment, making it a significant benefit to every community in the Panhandle.

Other business for the council included approving a series of ordinances related to an upcoming development project from Aulick Industries on the south side of Gering. City Engineer Annie Folck said that the project included the construction of single family homes in addition to an RV park on the east side, which will act as a buffer between residential and industrial zones.

Council approved two zoning changes related to the development at the recommendation of Folck and the planning commission. Folck said that the changes make sense in addition to being forward thinking.

“I always caution the planning commission and council to not just think about the current implications of the use that they’re planning for an RV park, but to think about what else it could be if it ceased to be an RV park,” Folck said.

Folck also noted that the development project in question was not related to the proposed container home project announced by Aulick earlier this year.